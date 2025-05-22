Mike Kutlu, GTM Operations at c/side, highlighted the significant risks associated with client-side security, especially for e-commerce and SaaS companies, noting that software supply chain security has emerged as a major attack vector. He emphasized the need for companies to monitor and inspect scripts to detect malicious activity, as many have focused primarily on server-side protections. Additionally, Mike addressed the urgency for compliance with new PCI regulations, explaining how his organization supports managed service providers (MSPs) in managing compliance efficiently, allowing them to focus on their core business while creating opportunities for upselling compliance services.