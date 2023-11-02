According to the latest estimates, by 2028, the cost of cybercrime worldwide will reach $13.82 trillion, compounded by a notable boom in AI-related cyber-attacks, including malware and ransomware.

To help organizations navigate the increasingly complex cyber landscape and safeguard their overall security ecosystems, ePlus announced the launch of Compromise Nothing initiative, in collaboration with leading cyber players including Deepwatch, Palo Alto Networks, F5 and more.

ePlus Compromise Nothing is a new program that helps organizations tackle security holistically, rather than managing individual security threats or siloed security solutions, with the objective of facilitating business resiliency and achieving desired business outcomes.

It is a comprehensive approach that addresses an organization’s entire security estate, including strategy, tactics, infrastructure, governance, execution and ongoing management. Compromise Nothing combines consultative and professional services provided by ePlus’ security professionals and its SSAE-accredited managed services centers, along with leading third-party solutions, in an easy to consume and disciplined approach to an enterprise’s entire security posture.

