Endor Labs announced a new way for organizations to remediate application security risks, solving a critical industry problem and accelerating vulnerability remediation:

Jenn Gile, VP of Product Marketing, Endor Labs, talked about the company’s initiatives to improve software supply chain security and enhance developer productivity. She highlighted the challenges posed by high false positive rates in security alerts, which can frustrate developers and undermine their confidence in security tools. She pointed out that the average time to upgrade foundational libraries is currently 187 days, a timeline Endor Labs aims to significantly reduce.

