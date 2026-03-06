Julian Lee (eChannelNEWS) joins forces with industry veterans Natalie Benitah (InsideOut Impact Group) and Glynis E. Devine (She-Suite Leaders) to move the Women in Tech initiative from recognition to actionable acceleration. Following the success of the Top 20 Women in Tech Awards, the group is launching a comprehensive ecosystem designed to dismantle the “square mold” of traditional leadership and provide a “round mold” where women can lead authentically and effectively.

The Core Pillars of the 2026 Initiative

1. Elite Executive Coaching (The “Athlete” Model)

Natalie Benitah, drawing on her experience leading multi-billion dollar divisions at Microsoft and HP, reframes executive coaching as a necessity for elite leaders.

Research shows that perceived confidence is often equated with competence in boardroom settings. Coaching helps women eliminate internal doubt signals to ensure their expertise is heard and respected. Performance at Scale: Just as Olympic athletes require multiple coaches to reach the podium, senior women leaders need specialized support to manage the exponential stresses of a competitive, AI-driven market.

2. Mindset & The C-Suite Transition

Glynis E. Devine focuses on the psychological and tactical hurdles—such as Imposter Syndrome and communication gaps—that prevent women from ascending to the C-suite.

Leaders must be “sold on themselves” internally before they can lead externally. Community Support: Moving away from white-knuckling through challenges toward a Hive Mind approach where peers troubleshoot together.

3. AI as a Leadership Catalyst

The conversation addresses the inflection point of AI, reframing it from a source of job-displacement fear into a secret weapon for female leaders.

Coaching helps leaders view AI reskilling not as a burden, but as an opportunity to automate marketing, web development, and data analysis. The Gender Gap in AI Adoption: While men may be quicker to claim AI competence with minimal knowledge, the initiative encourages women to leverage their natural thoroughness to build genuine AI-driven business value.

Upcoming 2026 Engagement Opportunities

Program Dates Highlights Online Mastermind Intensive Starting Late March 12-week peer troubleshooting; Weekly 1-hour “Hive Mind” sessions. QCAP/Quebec Think Tank April 15, 2026 A bilingual lunch-and-learn intensive following ChannelNEXT. WIT Rockies Retreat Nov 24–26, 2026 An immersive empowerment retreat in Canmore, Alberta.

For more information, visit www.mywitcommunity.com