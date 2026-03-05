Guest: Gabriela Embon, Relationship Coach

Gabriel’s session will focus on helping MSP leaders respond to AI-driven stress and identity challenges with a board-led emphasis on mental health and a need to surface solutions for overwhelmed channel partners as AI adoption outpaces human capacity. Two related crises are emerging—capacity and identity—and the foundational response must strengthen individuals and relationships alongside technical safeguards such as heightened cybersecurity vigilance.

