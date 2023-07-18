Discussion with Miles Walker, Channel Development Manager at Kaseya.

Kaseya’s IT Complete is a comprehensive suite of products that allows midsize businesses to efficiently manage all of their IT operations. It integrates endpoint and network management, service desk, unified backup and recovery, and compliance.

Leveraging the Omni IT platform (VSA, Vorex, IT Glue) to deliver all of the core IT management capabilities– endpoint management, network monitoring, service desk, knowledge and configuration management, it also integrates solutions for backup and disaster recovery (BDR), compliance management, and security.

IT Complete is built to simplify IT management for technicians, providing seamless workflows between tools and helping IT teams to run their business efficiently.