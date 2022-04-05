How do you stay on top of the latest cyber security threats and solutions for yourselves and your clients?

The challenge is how you can do it in an effective and affordable way that is also manageable. In this session, we will explore how MSPs can quickly and easily improve the security posture of their clients and themselves.

With the current shortage in recruiting cyber security experts, finding manageable ways to effectively improve your cyber security posture is critically important!

Here are a few items Devolutions will be presenting:

• What steps that you can immediately take to drastically elevate your security posture?

• How using a connection manager that allows for extensive automation while handling credential management, improves security as well as productivity, at the same time.

• How a centralized tool can offer visibility and logging of which person made use of a shared account.

• Bastion servers are well known for constraining contractors, prevent lateral movement and protecting core servers of your infrastructure.

• How an affordable “Privileged Access Management” solution can be deployed for larger accounts to allow for alerts and notifications, advanced workflows including approval mechanisms where permission must be granted prior to accessing a resource.

You can attend live on the virtual event ZOOM platform to interact. You can watch the livestream on LinkedIn or e-Channelnews. You can get the recordings for on-demand viewing and sharing with your colleagues. Your choice!

Once you register, you will receive all of the information to access. Submit your questions in advance if you like!

Save the date: April 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT

Register now at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/effortless-ways-to-improve-your-security-posture-registration-306059019767

Learn more here

See you then!