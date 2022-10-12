There are a lot of factors to consider when trying to expand the reach of your managed security services. You can certainly identify all the necessary technological layers (Vendors) to address the issues at hand, but you’ll also need to orchestrate the solution, manage it, and keep constant tabs on its status. If your client’s security is compromised, you’ll need to act quickly to stop the attack, help them recover, and conduct a thorough investigation of what went wrong so you can better protect them in the future. The reason you should hire a SOC is that they have already borne the costs and suffered the difficulties associated with providing these services on demand. How to proceed may become clear once you determine what can be built in-house and what cannot. We will dig into the pros and cons in this panel discussion. Here is a preview of what to expect from one of the panelist Aaron Gill, Senior Director of Channel at Jolera. For more info or to register for the Calgary or Vancouver event please go to www.channelnext.ca

October 17th, 2022: ChannelNEXT West In-Person and Live Streaming, Alberta, Canada Register here

October 20th, 2022: ChannelNEXT West In-Person and Live Streaming, BC, Canada Register here