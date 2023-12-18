Presenter: Nim Nadarajah, Managing Partner at Critical Matrix

Compliance and regulations from the government and other industries, such as insurance firms, are increasing globally. No channel partner, regardless of location, may ignore these requirements. Regulations from nations other than your home country do apply, and ignorance is not an excuse. Channel Partners will face these problems, but so will their consumers, therefore now is the time to study and grasp compliance and regulations so you can protect yourself and provide services for your customers. This is a potential revenue stream for the channel!

This session will help you see the larger picture and learn how to handle the requirements. If you are interested, you may sign up for a full course or hire-on-demand a Compliance Expert.

We chose this as the second episode since compliance and regulations are increasing everywhere, and it is now mandatory for everyone!