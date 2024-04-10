Michael Crean, Senior VP of Managed Services at SonicWall, discusses the biggest challenges MSPs and MSSPs are facing todaym=, as well as what MSPs/MSSPs can be doing to make more money.

Prior to joining SonicWall, Michael Crean was the founder of Solutions Granted, an MSSP that understands the critical nature of an MSPs’ operations. Michael discussed his background and the recent acquisition of his MSP business by SonicWall. He delved into the challenges of adapting to a larger vendor and the reciprocal advantages of the partnership. He also emphasized the importance of cybersecurity for MSPs and the challenges they face in protecting their clients from cyber threats.

The discussion then moved on to the keys to long-term success, emphasizing the importance of setting standards and not expecting overnight results. Julian and Michael drew parallels to the process of building physical fitness and highlighted the need for dedication and perseverance in developing expertise in any field. The evolving threats in cybersecurity, particularly targeting small to medium businesses, were also discussed, emphasizing the importance of honest communication and the need for affordable cybersecurity solutions for SMBs.

Michael also talked about the expansion and global reach of SonicWall, highlighting the company’s growth from supporting a thousand MSPs to 17,000 partners globally. He emphasized the inclusive model for MSPs and the development of a 24-7 SOC in EMEA to support partners’ data residency and governance needs.