Global technology provider Arrow Electronics and Infinidat, have announced an agreement, enabling Infinidat to use Arrow as its primary manufacturing and fulfillment operations collaborator globally, benefiting from a global manufacturing supply chain and increased efficiencies.

“Arrow offers a wide range of technology solutions that improve customers’ product introductions and reduce time to market,” said Salesh Rampersad, president of Arrow’s intelligent solutions business. “This collaboration is a testament to Infinidat’s commitment to providing reliable and innovative solutions to the industry and showcases Arrow’s integration services and global supply chain capabilities.”

“Our collaboration with Arrow spans across our business from manufacturing and fulfillment services to global commercial distribution, accelerating our capabilities to deliver compelling business and technical value to enterprise customers globally with leading cyber storage resilience, storage consolidation, autonomous automation, and a powerful ROI,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “With Arrow’s integration and global supply chain capabilities, Infinidat is well-equipped to meet our customers’ demands and continue our strong growth in the market.”

Arrow will remain Infinidat’s primary commercial distributor globally through its enterprise computing solutions business and utilize Arrow’s intelligent solutions business for streamlined supply chain management, integration, and global logistics.

Source: Infinidat