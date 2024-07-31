In this podcast, John Stringer, Head of Product at NextDLP presented the results of a survey conducted by his company on insider risk and data loss prevention. He focused on the use of unauthorized SaaS applications and Gen AI tools among security professionals, highlighting the risks and implications of shadow IT usage. He emphasized the need for a balance between cybersecurity policies and employee productivity, suggesting a proactive approach for IT professionals to understand employees’ needs and enhance productivity while ensuring security. He also discussed the evolving landscape of cybersecurity, emphasizing the importance of implementing controls and systems that provide visibility and assess risk, while enabling the business to function effectively.

