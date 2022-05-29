ConnectWise announced the addition of Todd Hale, chief information officer, and Ciaran Chu, general manager, ConnectWise Control, to spearhead innovation and enhance partner experience.

Hale, an accomplished technology executive with extensive experience leading enterprise transformation initiatives and building high performing teams, will be responsible for data services, business applications and systems, IT enterprise architecture, business transformation and more. Chu, a dynamic executive with a proven record in product leadership, digital transformation and step-change revenue growth, will be responsible for end-to-end lifecycle ownership of an Innovation Business Unit focusing on ConnectWise Control. Chu’s appointment bridges the four new ConnectWise Innovation Business Units with engineering and product management teams.

“ConnectWise is focused on continuously improving our products and partner experience, and we need outstanding, proven leaders at the helm to do that successfully,” says Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “That’s why we are thrilled to welcome both Todd and Ciaran to our executive team. We are excited to see the contributions they will make to ConnectWise and our valued community through their expertise and leadership.”

Todd Hale, Chief Information Officer

Hale comes to ConnectWise from the ODP Corporation (Office Depot), where he served as executive vice president and global CIO and led a comprehensive modernization of the multi-billion-dollar company’s global technology infrastructure and processes. Prior to ODP Corporation, he served on the IT leadership team for the Eckerd Corporation, where he led the development of the company’s supply chain, merchandising and analytical capabilities. Hale is an alumnus of the University of Arkansas, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in microbiology and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in management information systems.

Ciaran Chu, General Manager, ConnectWise Control

Chu joins ConnectWise from ACI Worldwide, a billion-dollar payment software company, where he led global business units serving the transformational needs of some of the world’s largest banks and fastest growing fintech companies. During his time at ACI, Chu delivered triple-digit revenue growth, launching and scaling a new SaaS business and owning the company’s cloud transformation. Prior to ACI, Chu spent eight years at Barclays across both its consumer and merchant businesses leading product teams to deliver innovation including the roll out of in-app mobile payments. Chu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Liverpool.

Source: ConnectWise