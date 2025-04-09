Compucom has selected OpsRamp, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, to power its entire services business with full lifecycle IT monitoring, observability and operations management. This strategic move marks a substantial enhancement to Compucom’s Full Lifecycle Observability (FLO) capabilities.

Compucom’s Full Lifecycle Observability Framework integrates data from key areas of enterprise IT, including support, workplace technology, employee experience, compliance, and IT operations, into a centralized dashboard. Utilizing AI and analytics, it provides a comprehensive view of the IT environment, offering insights and recommendations for overall improvement. By adopting OpsRamp across its services portfolio, Compucom will further enhance its ability to deliver observability across hybrid infrastructure, network, security, and cloud services.

Enhancing the Depth and Breadth of Insights

OpsRamp introduces end-to-end observability and AIOps, covering all aspects of the environment, including infrastructure, network layers and applications. By integrating data from metrics, events, logs, traces, and network flows, OpsRamp provides:

Comprehensive visibility and deep insights into the performance and health of multi-cloud and multi-vendor IT environments.

Proactive identification of issues and accelerated root cause analysis.

Improved IT resiliency and efficiency.

This unified approach enhances operational efficiency and reliability, reducing downtime and empowering organizations to deliver superior digital experiences in complex, hybrid, multi-cloud environments. HPE reports that OpsRamp has helped organizations achieve benefits such as:

95% reduction in event noise and alert floods.

50% reduction in the mean time to discover and resolve (MTTR) incidents.

20% reduction in labor and operational costs.

A Closer Look at the Advantages of HPE OpsRamp

The benefits offered to enterprise IT environments include:

Full Stack Observability : OpsRamp empowers organizations to comprehensively discover, map, and monitor their multi-vendor and multi-cloud IT environments across multiple runtimes and application types. By collecting critical telemetry data — metrics, logs, events, traces, and network flows — OpsRamp constructs detailed dependency and business service maps, offering complete visibility into the performance and health of the IT estate.

: OpsRamp empowers organizations to comprehensively discover, map, and monitor their multi-vendor and multi-cloud IT environments across multiple runtimes and application types. By collecting critical telemetry data — metrics, logs, events, traces, and network flows — OpsRamp constructs detailed dependency and business service maps, offering complete visibility into the performance and health of the IT estate. AI-Powered Insights : OpsRamp helps enhance service levels and proactively resolves potential issues by utilizing AI and machine learning to correlate events, detect changes and anomalies, reduce alert overload, and accelerate incident identification and root cause analysis.

: OpsRamp helps enhance service levels and proactively resolves potential issues by utilizing AI and machine learning to correlate events, detect changes and anomalies, reduce alert overload, and accelerate incident identification and root cause analysis. Intelligent Automation : Boost IT resilience and automate routine tasks to improve efficiency and compliance with OpsRamp’s Intelligent automation. OpsRamp utilizes policy-based workflows and runbook automation to automatically route incidents to the right experts, reduce MTTR, and automate patch management and compliance checks.

: Boost IT resilience and automate routine tasks to improve efficiency and compliance with OpsRamp’s Intelligent automation. OpsRamp utilizes policy-based workflows and runbook automation to automatically route incidents to the right experts, reduce MTTR, and automate patch management and compliance checks. Ecosystem Integration: OpsRamp supports over 3,000 integrations, allowing seamless incorporation into an existing IT ecosystem.

“OpsRamp offers a superior, efficient, and comprehensive IT operations management solution compared to traditional tools,” Flanagan said. “By leveraging it as part of our Full Lifecycle Observability Framework, we help customers proactively manage their infrastructure and address issues more effectively.”