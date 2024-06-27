Mike Psenka, Moovila’s CEO, talked about the company’s platform, Perfect Project, which enables MSPs to autonomously detect schedule flaws and delays 24/7, preemptively identify and manage project risks, and connect seamlessly with major PSAs. Mike explained the company’s focus on easing pain points in project management through automation and AI-driven solutions. He emphasized the need for better accuracy and early warning systems in project management to avoid uncomfortable calls with customers and delays.

Mike Psenka and Julian engaged in a discussion about the demanding nature of project management, highlighting the immense dedication and adaptability required from project managers to handle unforeseen challenges and deliver results. They emphasized the importance of tools that can autonomously monitor projects, identify risks, and facilitate efficient management of changes, allowing PMs to focus on qualitative components.