Riverbed has released the findings from its new global study, “The Future of IT Operations in the AI Era,” which uncovers a major disconnect between the promise of AI and its actual implementation. The survey highlights that while most organizations see the value in AI, their adoption is being held back primarily because they lack the clean, reliable data and robust IT operational framework necessary to successfully support AI initiatives.

In this interview, Jim Gargan, CMO of Riverbed, highlighted the rapid advancements in AI, emphasizing its dual role in enhancing IT operations and fostering business innovation. He noted that companies need to adopt AI cautiously, advocating for a testing and learning approach before broader implementation.

Insights from the survey revealed a disparity between the perceived and actual effectiveness of AI investments. While 78% of companies are increasing their AI spending, only 46% of respondents felt their data quality was adequate for supporting AI initiatives. Despite 90% of IT leaders believing in the ROI of their AI investments, only 10% of projects have been fully deployed, indicating a gap in understanding and alignment between IT leadership and staff. Jim emphasized the complexities of managing data for AI, including the challenges posed by using multiple observability tools and the need for strict governance to ensure data privacy and adherence to AI usage policies.

Some of the findings were: