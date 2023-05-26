Cloudflare, a security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, announced its partnership with IBM spin-out Kyndryl to help enterprises modernize and scale their corporate networks with managed WAN-as-a-Service and Cloudflare Zero Trust. The partnership couples Kyndryl’s expert managed end-to-end networking services with Cloudflare’s robust technology platform to enable enterprises to streamline connectivity to multiple clouds at scale.

The demands of modern applications, data, services, and connect-from-anywhere workloads are of top importance for businesses, including enterprises with legacy network infrastructure. Yet, organizations are increasingly faced with patchworks of data overload, on-premise technologies, public cloud services, and outdated networks, all of which contribute to operational loss and security risks.

Kyndryl’s expertise in network services and protecting business-critical infrastructure, coupled with Cloudflare’s global cloud platform, presents a partnership that enables enterprises to leverage a fully managed Internet security, performance, and reliability solution. The partnership allows enterprises to quickly scale network capacity based on business needs while reducing costs and presenting cost predictability.

“As Cloudflare continues to expand on its end-to-end cloud solution, we turn to our partners to help deliver this full set of services at an even greater scale to our customers. Given Kyndryl’s industry-leading consulting and managed network services, there was a clear opportunity to partner in order to guide enterprises through their network transformations,” said Matt Harrell, Global Head of Channels and Alliances at Cloudflare. “By bringing together Kyndryl’s proven track record with enterprises in managing solutions, and Cloudflare’s platform for delivering leading comprehensive cloud infrastructure, this combination creates what enterprises need to easily transform their network.”

