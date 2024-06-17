ChannelNEXT 2024 was a great experience! The overall discussion around AI, Cybersecurity, Sustainability, and MSP/MSSP practice was an eye-opener. Moreover, it was a pleasure meeting and connecting with all the ChannelNEXT attendees! I enjoyed learning about their businesses and how Eaton could help support them. I’m looking forward to hearing more from the attendees in the coming months and working with them to grow our businesses together!

Ragavan Kathiravetpillai

Business Development Manager, IT

Eaton (Canada)

mobile: 905 399-8572

RagavanKathiravetpillai@eaton.com