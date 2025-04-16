Guests: Likky Lavji and Beata Jirava

The discussion focused on revenue generation in the IT sector, emphasizing the balance between financial goals and emotional intelligence within teams. Beata highlighted the importance of collaboration and emotional awareness, arguing that success should not compromise these elements. Likky shared insights from his experience running an IT company, noting that addressing people-related challenges significantly improved revenue. The conversation underscored the need for evolving business strategies that prioritize team well-being alongside financial objectives.

The dialogue also explored the significance of self-awareness in leadership. Likky emphasized that many organizational issues stem from a lack of awareness among individuals rather than from leadership alone. He shared experiences with blind spot assessments that encourage leaders to confront their weaknesses and improve communication styles. Beata echoed this sentiment, discussing her realization that her approach was hindering growth and the importance of having an exit strategy to allow for effective leadership transitions.

