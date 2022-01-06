Action1 is a provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use cloud RMM that delivers real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets. It enforces security risk mitigation via policy-based patching and deployment of OS and third-party apps, and offers remote desktop compliant with modern privacy laws.

They recently released the new version of its modern RMM platform. The new features give MSPs and IT departments real-time visibility and control over corporate endpoints and empower companies to support hybrid workforce securely and efficiently.

New features:

Real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets. Users can create new reports or customize existing to achieve real-time intelligence about vulnerabilities, IT assets, and missing security updates for both OS and 3rd party apps.

Secure and data-breach-proof RMM. Action1 RMM now supports multifactor authentication (MFA) via Microsoft Authenticator, Authy, Google Authenticator, Duo, and other apps.

Remote desktop compliant with modern privacy laws. IT pros can instantly see the logged-on user and configure whether to prompt users to accept remote desktop connections, reducing the risk of improper sharing of sensitive data.

Easier integrations and secure API access. Support for industry-standard OAuth 2.0 protocol in Action1's RESTful API ensures that customers can safely integrate Action1 RMM with other software.

Streamlined patching and deployment of proprietary and third-party applications. Detailed instructions during software package authoring, and support for multi-file application packages.

