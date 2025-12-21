Canadian technology innovator Skylink is spotlighting the strength of homegrown engineering with the Side Mount Garage Door Opener (SMO) – a Canadian-developed smart garage solution pushing the boundaries of residential access, security and automation.

Designed and engineered in Canada, the SMO represents a new generation of smart-home innovation emerging from Canada’s growing technology sector. The device transforms traditional garage door openers into connected smart systems, giving homeowners a modern solution that balances convenience, safety and connectivity.



“The SMO is the result of Canadian research, engineering expertise and a deep understanding of how people actually live in this country,” says Philip Tsui, CEO of Skylink. “We didn’t just build another smart device. We built a solution designed to perform reliably in Canadian conditions and compete confidently on a global stage.”



From cold-weather performance to compatibility with the diverse housing stock found across the country, the SMO was developed with uniquely Canadian considerations in mind. Its compact, side-mount design provides a cost-effective, retrofit-friendly alternative to traditional overheard garage door openers, bringing smart-home technology to Canadian homes without compromising performance, safety or reliability.



Additional safety and convenience features include:

· Ultra-quiet motor that minimizes vibration and noise, perfect for attached garages or homes with living space above.

· Automatic safety reversal system that stops and reverses the door when an obstruction is detected.

· Battery backup compatibility for reliable operation during power outages.

· Easy DIY installation with step-by-step guidance designed for the everyday homeowner.

· Compact side-mount design that frees up valuable overhead storage and creates a cleaner aesthetic.



The SMO also reflects a broader shift in Canada’s innovation economy, where domestic companies are increasingly leading in IoT, smart security and connected-home technologies. Skylink’s investment in Canadian-led product development reinforces the country’s growing reputation as a hub for practical, export-ready tech innovation.



“Canadian innovation is often defined by problem-solving and reliability,” says Tsui. “The SMO embodies that mindset – it’s smart technology that works in the real world, delivers meaningful benefit to homeowners and proves that Canadian companies can lead in the global smart-home market.”



