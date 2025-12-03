Guest: Andy Sen, CTO, AppDirect, a leading multinational technology company that provides a B2B Subscription Commerce Platform and ecosystem.

Andy talked about AppDirect’s vision for becoming a leading marketplace for subscription commerce tailored for advisors, outlining the company’s unique positioning compared to broader marketplaces. He shared insights from his extensive e-commerce background, particularly the transformative effects of mobile technology on consumer behavior. He also highlighted AppDirect’s initiatives with AI, particularly through their platform devs.ai, which empowers teams across the organization to develop their own AI solutions, enhancing productivity and fostering innovation.

Andy emphasized governance and compliance as crucial for responsible AI, exploring AI’s potential to replace traditional ERP systems. Finally, he stressed the challenge of measuring AI productivity while asserting the irreplaceable value of human creativity.