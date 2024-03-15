Jon Murphy is a multi-published, multi-certified, multi-award-winning, full spectrum Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), of Revantage, a global corporate services leader serving Blackstone Real Estate portfolio companies and investments. He will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit in Houston, TX on April 8th. Jon will be speaking at the Summit about the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act and the challenges posed by generative AI in the security business.

To register and to see the great lineup of speakers, go to: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/cybersecurity-defense-ecosystem-summit-cdes-top-golf-houston/