Presenters: Evgeniy Kharam, Cybersecurity Architect | Evangelist | Consultant | Advisor | Podcaster | Visionary | Speaker |

Nim Nadarajah, C.CISO, Cyber Security, Compliance & Transformation Expert | Executive Board Member | Keynote Speaker

Julian Lee, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation

The Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem aims to assist Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in becoming more cybersecurity-oriented amidst industry disruptions caused by AI and regulatory changes.

Evgeniy shared insights from his book addressing communication barriers in the technology sector, particularly for MSSPs, while Nim introduced his book concept titled “Betrayal,” which explores the emotional complexities in relationships between MSSPs and their clients. The discussion also covered the evolving role of AI in cybersecurity, highlighting both its potential benefits and challenges. Nim raised concerns about the perceived value of AI-generated responses, stressing the need for a human touch in service delivery, while Evgeniy noted that AI can automate tasks but must not compromise service quality.

The conversation shifted to the risks posed by insider threats and the vulnerabilities associated with third-party suppliers, with Nim citing that 75 to 85% of breaches occur through these channels. Evgeniy advocated for designing secure connections and implementing multiple layers of protection to prevent breaches. Julian reflected on the increasing complexity of cybersecurity since the pandemic, underscoring the necessity for robust security measures to safeguard against both internal and external threats.

To learn more on Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem, visit: https://cybersecuritydefenseecosystem.com/