EnGenius Technologies Inc., has announced the launch of the ECS2530FP, a powerful L2+ Multi-Gigabit switch designed to meet the demands of modern enterprises. The ECS2530FP delivers advanced performance and flexibility, offering multiple management options—locally, via EnGenius Private Cloud, or through the EnGenius Cloud platform—empowering IT teams with complete control across any deployment scenario.

This new switch is engineered with 16×PoE+ (802.3at) and 8×PoE++ (802.3bt) ports, capable of supplying up to 90W per port, ideal for powering the latest high-demand devices. A generous 740W total PoE budget ensures the ECS2530FP can support dense device environments with ease.

Manage the ECS2530FP from anywhere using the intuitive EnGenius Cloud platform. Features include device provisioning, bulk firmware updates, real-time monitoring, alert notifications, and AI-driven insights, giving IT admins full visibility and control from a single pane of glass.

Key Features & Benefits:

Multi-Gig Performance for Enhanced Efficiency

Empowers enterprise networks, ECS2530FP supports multi-gig connectivity, delivering high-speed data transfers, lag-free 4K and 8K video streaming, and optimized performance for daily SMB tasks. Whether supporting remote work, video conferencing, or bandwidth-intensive applications, these switches ensure network efficiency and responsiveness.

High-Speed Uplinks for Scalable Networks

The ECS2530FP features 6×10G SFP+ uplink ports that deliver high-capacity fiber connectivity for seamless data aggregation and uplinks to core switches. With dual-speed support for both 1G and 10G SFP modules, these ports provide the flexibility needed for scalable network designs and ensure future-ready performance as bandwidth demands grow

Unleashing Maximum Power with PoE++ Support

With 16×PoE+ (802.3at) and 8×PoE++ (802.3bt) ports, the ECS2530FP delivers up to 15.4W, 30W and 90W per port respectively, providing robust power for a wide range of high-demand devices. From Wi-Fi 7 access points and PTZ cameras to video conferencing systems, LED displays, and VoIP phones, this switch eliminates the need for separate power sources—simplifying deployment and supporting even the most power-intensive network environments.

Robust Power Budget for Scalable Network Deployments

A high total 740W PoE budget allocation supports dense, multi-device environments with power to spare. Ideal for large-scale deployments in enterprise campuses, hotels, retail stores, schools, and smart buildings.

Seamless Performance for Data-Intensive Networks

Ensures ultra-fast packet forwarding with minimal latency, delivering a reliable and seamless experience across all connected devices—even under high-traffic loads and during peak usage times.

“With Wi-Fi 7 and high-performance edge devices becoming the norm, the ECS2530FP addresses the growing need for higher port speeds, robust power delivery, and flexible management options,” said Eddie Lee, Product Line Manager at EnGenius. “It’s a powerful, all-in-one solution for IT teams looking to deploy scalable, enterprise networks.”