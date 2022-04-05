It’s interesting to see how venture capital funding for tech companies can impact the economy and channel. I had the pleasure of chatting with Alberto Yepez Co-Founder and Managing Director of Forgepoint Capital, to learn about his amazing journey from the early days as an engineer at Apple to today at Forgepoint, the leading VC in the Cyber Security sector. His company has made big investments (>$500M deployed to date) in tech and has a string of successes. He is also a huge advocate of diversity in tech investments. Watch this video to get an inside look at how VC fuels growth and success in the industry and channel.

Look for part two as we do a deep dive to discuss why the channel is one of the most powerful go-to-market plays for tech companies. Coming soon!