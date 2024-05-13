Kim Larsen is the new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Keepit, a global leader in SaaS data backup and recovery. With more than 20 years of leadership experience in IT and cybersecurity from government and the private sector, the new CISO’s areas of expertise include: business driven security; aligning corporate, digital and security strategies; risk management and threat mitigation; developing and implementing security strategies; leading through communication; and coaching.

Julian and Kim discussed Kim’s impressive journey in the cybersecurity industry. They also talked about the challenges of cybersecurity, the global nature of cybercrime, including the evolving tactics of cyber attackers and the measures taken by Keepit to ensure data security.. The conversation then shifted to the critical role of backup solutions as the final defense for enterprises.

