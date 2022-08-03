GroupSense is a digital risk protection services company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer’s specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense’s intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams.

The company recently announced a new Managed Service Provider (MSP) partnership with Provelocity. The partnership will expand the reach of GroupSense’s digital risk protection services, including ransomware readiness and response and recovery, to Provelocity’s robust client base.

GroupSense’s services extend incident detection and response beyond customers’ protected networks into the dark web, social media and the cybercrime underground. GroupSense is proud to partner with service providers, cybersecurity solution resellers and cyber advisory firms around the globe.

“Our goal is to deliver enterprise-grade targeted cyber intelligence and protection to all organizations through established service providers and at a rational price,” said Kelly Milan, chief operating officer at GroupSense. “By partnering with Provelocity, we’re able to help more organizations protect themselves and their people.”

For more information about GroupSense, visit: https://www.groupsense.io/partner-program.