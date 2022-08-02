Atos and OVHcloud, a leader in cloud computing, announced a partnership in the field of quantum computing to make Atos’ quantum emulator available “as a service” through OVHcloud offers. This European premiere will make quantum emulations technologies more accessible, thereby expanding the quantum technologies’ ecosystem. Research laboratories, universities, startups and large companies will ultimately have the opportunity to design quantum software and explore pioneering applications well ahead of the market.

By emulating a real quantum environment, this offering aims to reproduce the various approaches to quantum computation. Using the unique power of Atos’ SMP BullSequana X800 server, the Atos QLM achieves unrivalled simulation capabilities, covering three different quantum programming modes (the gate model, the annealing model and the analog model). When deployed within OVHcloud, users will be able to emulate circuits up to 38 qubits in double precision, and solve quantum annealing problems of up to 5,000+ qubits.

Concerned with strengthening the European digital ecosystem by embracing the next technological leaps, Atos and OVHcloud commit themselves to encouraging the adoption of this new paradigm to contribute to Europe’s technological sovereignty and to foster the emergence of new champions in this field.

“By announcing this partnership, OVHcloud confirms its ambition to address and make accessible to the greatest number of people the most advanced technologies. The quantum revolution and the deployment of the first use cases cannot be achieved without the Cloud, whose consumption mode and freedom of use are uniquely able to unite expert communities” said Thierry Souche, CTO, OVHcloud.

For more info and learn more about quantum computing, visit www.ovhcloud.com