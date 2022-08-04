UK-based Service Express, a global data center solutions provider, announced the full integration of its 2021 U.K. acquisitions of Blue Chip and The ICC Group. Merging the three companies combines decades of expertise, employing over 1,000 talented individuals and a strong foundation in providing exceptional maintenance and managed infrastructure solutions to companies internationally.

With data centers in Bedford and Weatherby, Service Express will continue to strengthen its position in the marketplace as a major provider across financial services, manufacturing, retail, and public sectors helping its customers to maintain and evolve their IT infrastructure.

Service Express will continue to deliver its world-class Data Center Maintenance solutions globally with an expanded portfolio of Managed Infrastructure services, including Secure Hybrid Cloud, OS Managed Services, Disaster Recovery and Managed Service Delivery.

The company is looking to expand partner reach by delivering world-class data center maintenance solutions and augment its partner program to drive shared success. Working with Service Express in partnership, the company not only looks after all customers’ Data Center needs, it can also consolidate all maintenance contracts into one combining a multi-vendor IT Infrastructure for all server, storage and networking estate allowing ease of management.

