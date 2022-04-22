The United Nations declared April 22nd to be “International Mother Earth Day” in 2009. According to the United Nations, International Mother Earth Day is observed to remind people that the Earth and its ecosystems provide them with life and sustenance. “The more healthy our ecosystems are, the more healthy the planet – and its people.”

We have a role to play as members of the technology industry. It is not enough to recognise the issue on a single day of the year. Every day is Earth Day.

On Monday, we’ll release a 60-minute video interview with HP Canada’s Head of Sustainable Impact Frances Edmonds about why it all matters and, more importantly, how to get started and do something meaningful that can actually make you part of the solution rather than part of the problem.

We will continue to provide more content to the IT Channel about environmental impacts and smart ways for channel partners and vendors to help.

It’s not easy, but it’s not as difficult as you might think. When you understand, you will realise how you can truly make a difference!

Keep an eye out for the first of many articles on the subject!