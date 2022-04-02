FlexIP Solutions launched Pro Plus, an enhancement to its contact center as a service (CCaaS) offering that includes professional and managed services that make enterprise-class customer experience easily attainable for businesses of all sizes.

Flex Contact Center is a cloud-based solution that offers enterprise-class capabilities, such as omnichannel support, workforce management and comprehensive analytics to SMBs and enterprises alike. Cloud delivery also allows for on-demand scalability, automatic updates, operational redundancy and right-sized costs.

“Our cloud-based Flex Contact Center is available as an affordable subscription service, making omnichannel capabilities accessible to small and medium businesses,” said Robert Latronica, Vice President of Business Development at FlexIP Solutions. “But many SMBs lack the know-how and experience required to set up and optimize call workflows and analyze and act on analytics. Flex Contact Center Pro Plus closes that gap.”

Building on the FlexIP Perfect Fit Promise, Flex Contact Center Pro Plus includes:

Professional Services, including consultation, call queue design, onsite training

Managed Services, including network quality and premises equipment monitoring

Customer Support, including unlimited U.S.-based phone support with 1-hour response and one-call problem resolution

“All businesses, but especially small businesses, have limited internal resources,” said Latronica. “Flex Contact Center Pro Plus takes the guesswork out of building and optimizing a contact center that works as advertised to improve customer experience and satisfaction.”

FlexIP’s contact center specialists help SMBs to:

Design call queues that connect callers to the right experts, improving customer satisfaction and boosting productivity

Set up and interpret real-time dashboards and alerts and preset custom reports to manage staffing, campaigns and service issues.

Source: FlexIP