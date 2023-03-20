Telecom For Change, a nonprofit organization that has raised more the $1.25 million for grassroots charities through event-based fundraising, announced that it has rebranded as Tech4Change. The name change aligns with the group’s expanded base of supporters, which includes suppliers and partners across the converging telecom and IT channel communities.

Along with the rebrand, Tech4Change is previewing an expanded fundraising strategy and announcing the new members of the group’s Board of Directors and Advisory Council.

Telecom For Change was formed in 2014 by Angie Tocco and Laura Dashney, co-founders of telecom and cloud agency LanYap Networks, to aggregate individual donations among their peers in the telecom space to benefit grassroots charities. The entrepreneurs met a groundswell of support from the telecom channel community, hosting an annual charity golf event and silent auction.

Following eight years of fundraising, the co-founders, along with their supporters, board of directors and advisors, are expanding their efforts to aid underfunded community groups by:

Embracing a growing base of supporters in the IT channel with the formal name change to Tech4Change

Engaging in more fundraising events in partnership with industry publishers, event organizers, technology distributors and other organizations that support community-based charitable groups

The Tech4Change brand will debut May 1, at the Tech4Change 7th Annual Charity Golf Event, at the Bali Hai, Las Vegas. Proceeds benefit Aspire2STEAM.org, a nonprofit that provides scholarships and mentoring to underserved young women and girls pursuing science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

The organization’s leadership team also has changed, with longtime President Tocco stepping down and into a new role as lifetime board member and chair of the Advisory Council. Co-founder Dashney remains an officer and an active member of the board.

The 2023 Tech4Change Board of Directors includes:

Brad Dupee, President – Director of National Channel Sales, Granite

Scott Kinka, Vice President & Tech Chair – Chief Strategy Officer, Bridgepointe Technologies

Laura Dashney, Secretary & Sponsorship Chair – Co-founder, Lanyap Networks, an UPSTACK Company

Mike Ketchum, Treasurer – Financial Consultant

Khali Henderson, Marketing Chair – Senior Partner, BuzzTheory

Carol Beering, Events Chair – Vice President of Integrations, Bridgepointe Technologies

Jasmina Muller, Fundraising & Agent Awareness Chair – Vice President, Global Channel Sales, ScienceLogic

Neely Loring, Charity Selection Chair – Senior Vice President, Operations & Channel, Electric Red Inc.

The 2023 Tech4Change Advisory Council includes:

Angie Tocco, President & Co-Founder, Lanyap Networks, An UPSTACK Company

John DeLozier, President, Intelisys, a ScanSource Company

Patrick Wefers, President, Infinium Communications

Michael Sterl, Senior Vice President, Intelisys, a ScanSource Company

Source: Tech4Change