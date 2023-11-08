Security veteran and author Chris Hughes recently joined Endor Labs as Chief Security Advisor. He discussed with Julian on several points of supply chain security, namely:

· Top supply chain cybersecurity risks today, what we can learn from recent attacks, the role of open source software, what most people miss, and how companies can defend themselves against attacks

· Federal and defense software supply chain initiatives, legislation and regulations – what they mean, how they might play out, and what to expect moving forward

· How software transparency will benefit industrial control system, cloud, and mobile security

· How SBOMs can help improve supply chain security, how companies can get value out of them, and what to look for

For more information on Endor Labs, feel free to check out our September 2023 interview with them: https://www.e-channelnews.com/endor-labs-raises-70m-to-reform-application-security/