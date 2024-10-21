Have you noticed a rising demand for mental well-being support at work?

With mental well-being at the forefront of workplace challenges, it’s no surprise that burnout, stress, and emotional exhaustion are becoming regular topics in coaching sessions. As more managers and leaders seek help managing these pressures, the demand for managers with essential coaching skills to support mental health is higher than ever.

According to the latest research from the International Coaching Federation (ICF), a remarkable 85% of coaching professionals working with clients on these issues are increasingly hearing calls for support to enhance mental well-being.

It’s prevalent in my practice as well. Here are just a few examples of comments from clients I have heard recently:

“I had 3 people come into my office this week and burst into tears. I do my best to listen, but I’m not equipped to handle this.”

“Corry, it feels like everyone seems down and dragging their feet lately. I don’t know what’s going on with them.”

“The squabbles and bickering around here are getting on my nerves.”

Irritability, extreme emotions, and fatigue are just a few of the many signs that mental health at your workplace is not optimal.

The good news is that the ICF is responding to this need, recognizing the importance of equipping coaches with the training necessary to combat the burnout epidemic. In this blog, we’ll explore this topic in greater depth and discuss how managers like you can effectively meet the rising demand for mental well-being support.

The Current State of Mental Well-being in the Workplace

It’s clear that workplace mental well-being has become a major concern as burnout rates continue to rise globally. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially classified burnout as an occupational phenomenon caused by chronic workplace stress that isn’t properly managed. And the impact is widespread, with 43% of employees reporting burnout in 2022—a number that jumped to 62% in 2023.

Plus, what’s even more challenging is that burnout isn’t something that can easily be resolved by a quick fix. It often requires multiple interventions, from workplace culture shifts to personal wellness practices, making it a complex issue to tackle.

Managers and leaders aren’t exempt from the burnout trend either. Microsoft’s Work Trend Index in 2022 showed that 53% of managers feel burned out, which is even higher than the rate among general employees. This highlights that stress and exhaustion aren’t limited to those on the front lines but affect leadership just as deeply.

As the leaders of their teams, managers often face the dual challenge of managing their own stress while being expected to support their team’s well-being. Without the right tools, this can create a cycle of overwhelm. However, when trained as coaches, managers can handle these mental well-being issues more effectively. Coaching helps them balance their leadership responsibilities with empathy, active listening, and solution-focused support—key traits needed to manage today’s workplace challenges.

The Power of Coaching as a Leadership Tool

Training managers to use coaching techniques is not just a valuable skill set; it’s a leadership style that fosters growth, resilience, and engagement within teams. Managers who coach are better equipped to understand individual challenges, provide targeted support, and foster a culture of trust and open communication.

Coaching empowers employees to problem-solve and align their work with personal values, essential for long-term well-being and performance. By integrating coaching into leadership, managers can proactively address mental well-being, reducing burnout and creating more sustainable, healthy work environments.

The Role of Coaching in Preventing Burnout

One way managers who have coaching skills can help to effectively address burnout is by creating a safe space to explore challenges and aspirations. This supportive environment encourages open conversations about stressors, allowing the other person to feel heard and understood.

Another impactful approach that the manager can take from the coach’s skillset is supporting others in connecting with their core values. When people have clarity about what truly matters to them, they can align their professional goals with these values. This alignment is what ignites their passion for work and helps them foster a sense of purpose that can make navigating challenges feel more manageable.

By focusing on these values, people become more resilient, allowing them to bounce back from stress and maintain a positive outlook. And when people are empowered to combat burnout effectively, thriving in their roles and cultivating a positive atmosphere in the organization becomes natural.

Why Managers Need Coach Training

Managers who use coaching techniques as part of their leadership style can prevent burnout before it spirals out of control. Instead of just managing tasks, they engage in meaningful conversations with their team members, fostering a deeper connection and understanding of individual stressors. This coaching approach not only helps address mental well-being but also drives employee engagement, loyalty, and productivity—creating a more resilient workforce.

Given the increasing demand for mental well-being support from team members, effective intervention demands understanding the complexity of burnout and the long-term strategies required to manage or prevent it from deepening its hold in the workplace.

Supporting people with mental health challenges isn’t easy. It requires specific skill sets that many managers might not have yet, heightening the need for extra training to do it effectively.

One of these essential skills is spotting signs of burnout, stress, and other mental health issues. With the right training, managers can become more aware of these signals, which allows them to be more effective at supporting their team.

In addition, proper coach training also helps managers to know when to step back. They should understand the limits of their role and recognize when a person’s concerns are beyond what coaching can address. In those cases, referring clients to qualified medical professionals is the best option, which, interestingly, this survey found to be what 44% of coaches have done over the past year — emphasizing the importance that this collaboration can have. (Read this article to dig deeper into when to refer your client for therapy.)

Emotional Intelligence

This involves understanding and managing one’s own emotions while recognizing and influencing the emotions of others. Leaders with strong emotional intelligence can empathize with their team, making it easier to navigate difficult discussions about mental health. By connecting emotionally, managers can create a trusting relationship that encourages team members to talk about their personal challenges.

Stress Management Techniques

Being equipped with practical strategies for stress management is also equally important for managers. By learning techniques like mindfulness, visualization, breathing exercises, time management skills and other more personalized approaches like self-reflection, managers can help team members implement these methods in their daily lives. This support essentially helps them reduce work-related stress while empowering their ability to develop resilience.

Mental Health Awareness

Another aspect managers should also be mindful of is having a solid understanding of mental health issues so they know how to identify signs of distress and offer informed support or referrals. It’s also this level of awareness that gives them the ability to recognize when a person may need additional resources or professional help. That way, they can then support their team members toward appropriate solutions, creating a proactive approach to mental well-being.

Takeaway

As ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook puts it, “As more and more people in the workplace seek to prioritize their mental well-being, coaching is a high-demand and proven method to address challenges.” She also emphasizes that for leaders and managers eager to meet this need and combat the burnout epidemic, the ICF’s community, accredited training programs, and resources can empower them to make a difference.

It’s encouraging to see so many managers interested in learning techniques to help support their teams with burnout. This shift reflects the growing recognition of how vital mental well-being is to effective organizations.

Luckily, there are many paths available that managers and leaders can explore to gain additional training in these important areas. I suggest doing extensive research in looking for competent coaching training that aligns with your goals and equips you with the necessary tools that can profoundly help you connect with your team in addressing mental well-being concerns.

If you’re interested in expanding your skills, you can check out our Coaching Fundamentals course for a glimpse into how our training can assist you in this endeavor. Should you have any questions about this topic or wish to learn about other courses we offer that may be beneficial for your growth, feel free to schedule a call with us anytime!

by Corry Robertson

