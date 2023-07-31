Quorum Cyber, founded in the UK in 2016 to help organizations defend themselves in an increasingly hostile digital landscape – has announced it has strengthened its North American team by appointing Paul Vasquez as Vice President of Alliances & Partnerships.

In April Quorum Cyber announced its entrance into the North American market with 95% growth from FY 2001 to FY 2022, as well as its appointment of Ricky Simpson as US Solutions Director, and the company’s recognition as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Finalist.

Bringing over 20 years of business development and partnerships experience, Paul Vasquez will focus on revenue and customer acquisition growth, operational efficiencies, relationship building and strengthening Quorum Cyber’s brand and reputation as a top, world-class Microsoft Security partner serving customers internationally.

Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the U.K., with over 150 customers on four continents. Our mission is to protect teams and organizations from the rising cyber-attack threat, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile and unpredictable digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). For more information, please visit Quorum Cyber or contact us at info@quorumcyber.us.