Pax8 announced it has acquired Umbrellar, a services-led Microsoft cloud solutions provider that offers cloud managed services, migration, advisory services, and cloud procurement for over 1,000 New Zealand businesses.

The acquisition enables Pax8 to expand to the New Zealand market, empowering its fast-growing partner base to accelerate digital transformation locally and globally.

“As we continue to expand into the APAC region, the Umbrellar acquisition will be key to our growth in the New Zealand market,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “Together, our technology, people, and resources will enable businesses in the APAC region to modernize, digitally transform, and fuel growth with cloud solutions.”

Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, Umbrellar’s mission is to deliver the technology for tomorrow’s world to its partners through first-class professional services and its procurement platform. As a leading Microsoft cloud provider, the company was named Microsoft NZ Partner of the Year in 2019.

“We are excited to welcome 50 new employees from Umbrellar to the Pax8 Asia team,” said Chris Sharp, SVP at Pax8 Asia. “The team at Umbrellar are experts in cloud-enabling businesses in New Zealand, and they are the number one service provider of Microsoft cloud in the market. With a focus on infrastructure managed services, assessment, migration, and optimization, their technical expertise and award-winning professional services will prove to be a value-add for Pax8 partners.”

“We are thrilled about the opportunity this acquisition creates for our people, partners, and mutual customers,” said Dave Howden, CEO at Umbrellar. “As a premium Microsoft CSP in New Zealand, and with what I consider the most talented Microsoft engineering team in the region, I’m excited we can continue to support our ecosystem of partners and customers here in NZ and now extend globally as part of the Pax8 Asia team.”

Source: Pax8