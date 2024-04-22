iasset.com launched an innovative Quote-to-Cash offering set to transform B2B technology sales. This cutting-edge solution enhances the acclaimed ecosystem based Configure Price Quote (CPQ) functionality of the iasset platform, offering a holistic, end-to-end system that is reshaping the revenue process for tech providers.

With the introduction of this new offering, technology vendors, distributors, resellers, and MSPs can now experience unprecedented efficiency. iasset simplifies the sales cycle, enabling a fluid transaction process where customers can easily order, sign, and pay through a secure online platform.

Scott Frew, CEO of iasset.com, emphasized the shift in market dynamics, noting, “Enterprise customers today expect the speed and flexibility they enjoy as consumers. Many tech companies are hindered by outdated systems that are not only costly, but also time-consuming. With our new module, we address these challenges head-on, delivering a seamless, cost-effective, channel-friendly offering that’s built on data-driven insights.”

The standout features of the new Quote-to-Cash functionality include:



Click-to-Order: A dynamic alternative to excel sheets or static PDFs, allowing customers to choose options directly and complete the order process in a secure online quote.



Click-to-Sign: Integration with DocuSign™️ accelerates the compliance and approval processes while simultaneously triggering billing and fulfillment.



Click-to-Pay: This feature connects with the customers own bank or payment gateway, enabling instant payments via credit card or purchase orders.

“Adding these new features to iasset’s existing data-driven quoting capability means that the configure-quote-order-fulfill-payment process can now be completed without the need for human intervention – across all levels of the channel. The fact that it can be processed directly by anyone in the chain – the vendor, distributor, reseller or MSP, is what makes this truly unique and the first of its kind”, shared Scott Frew.