Businesses are looking for office solutions that offer both functional and environmental benefits. Epson is shaping the future of printing with its PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, the core technology powering the new WorkForce Pro WF-C4810 Color MFP. The new WF-C4810, engineered for fast-paced environments, has the lowest power consumption in its class.

Providing unwavering speed and high-volume printing, the WF-C4810 prints 25 black/12 color ISO ppm† and, with no warmup time, delivers a fast first page out. With minimal maintenance parts, the WF-C4810 is designed to maximize uptime and reduce intervention.

The WF-C4810 features duplex, auto two-sided printing and built-in copy, scan and fax capabilities. The included two-year limited warranty offers product protection businesses can count on while the accurate dot placement and DURABrite® Ultra instant-dry pigment inks deliver the professional-quality prints businesses rely on.

“Epson is committed to empowering businesses with tools and technologies that use fewer resources to help move the needle when it comes to environmental impact,” said Kaila Murphy, product manager, Business Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. “The WorkForce Pro WF-C4810 not only supports ultra-productive workflows, but also offers the benefits of low power consumption and cost-effective, high-quality color printing.”

Additional features include:

Latest wireless connectivity: Supports authentication with WPA3, the latest wireless security protocol

Supports authentication with WPA3, the latest wireless security protocol Convenient, wireless setup: Simple wireless setup using a smartphone or mobile device 2 with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to setup and includes built-in wireless, Wi-Fi Direct and Ethernet networking

Simple wireless setup using a smartphone or mobile device with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to setup and includes built-in wireless, Wi-Fi Direct and Ethernet networking Seamless scanning: Epson ScanSmart supports easy scanning and editing with a modern, user-friendly interface

Epson ScanSmart supports easy scanning and editing with a modern, user-friendly interface Easy to use: 4.3″ color touchscreen for quick navigation, plus Epson Smart Panel App connectivity from a mobile device

Source: Epson