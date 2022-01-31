The future of work is everywhere – so what? In this MasterChat episode #8, we discussed some ways in which MSPs can leverage Work from Anywhere to help their clients get this right and build more sustainable and predictable recurring revenue.

It’s all part of the digital transformation journey and those MSPs who lead this charge will win.

We talked about many aspects of WFH including the Metaverse.

Some ideas to help build your playbook:

Rethinking the Workplace and Workforce

Different Talent and Skills Required

Quality of Digital Enablement is Critical

Managing a Hybrid World is Mandatory

Redefining Business Culture for a hybrid work force

Human-Centric Work Environment

A few cool stats:

Gartner research shows that 75% of hybrid or remote knowledge workers say their expectations for working flexibly have increased, and four out of 10 employees are at risk of leaving if you insist they return to an in-person office environment.

PWC: 10,000 people in China, India, Germany, the UK and the US give their views on the future of work and what it means for them. 66% see the future of work as a world full of possibility and believe they will be successful. 53% think technological breakthroughs will transform the way people work over the next 5 – 10 years.

Check out the Channel Partner Alliance for more. Visit www.channelpartneralliance.com