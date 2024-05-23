Jolera has made a strategic European acquisition of IT Center, a global technology integrator based in London, Paris and New York along with other cities.

Jolera has uniquely positioned itself as a comprehensive provider in the vital intersection of IT Managed Services, Managed Cyber Security and Telecom. Acquiring IT Center allows Jolera to bolster and strengthen their AI & Automation, Enterprise Datacenter and Advanced Telecom capabilities while expanding their presence into key geographical locations in Europe and the United States.

Alex Shan, CEO of Jolera, discussed their recent acquisition as well as the challenges of long-term planning in the context of rapid technological and market changes. He also delved into the evolving landscape of cybersecurity in the telecom industry, with a focus on securing handheld devices and the development of AI-powered solutions in collaboration with OEM providers.