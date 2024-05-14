VergeIO announced the addition of Jason Yaeger as its new Senior Vice President of Engineering. Yaeger joins the VergeIO leadership team to steer its engineering initiatives into new frontiers of the Infrastructure as Software marketplace.

With a 15-year distinguished career in technology and engineering leadership, Yaeger brings a wealth of experience to his new role at VergeIO. His extensive expertise and proven track record make him the ideal candidate to oversee VergeIO’s engineering operations. His responsibilities will include driving product development, ensuring robust technology governance, and fostering a culture of innovation within the engineering teams.

As Senior Vice President of Engineering, Yaeger will oversee all engineering operations, focusing on advancing product strategy, optimizing technology governance, and fostering an environment of innovation. His leadership will be instrumental as VergeIO continues to foster its move toward Infrastructure as Software.

Jason brings a tremendous track record of strategic leadership and technical expertise,” said Yan Ness, CEO of VergeIO. “His addition to the team is pivotal as we continue to enhance our position as the leading VMware alternative and drive the move toward Infrastructure as Software.”

Under Yaeger’s direction, VergeIO will prioritize maintaining its world-class technical support capabilities and playing a vital role in product strategy and roadmap.

Jason Yaeger will be presenting at an upcoming webinar on June 13th at 1pm ET. See more details and register at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/a-vmware-alternative-designed-for-msps-and-csps/