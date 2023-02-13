iXsystems the company behind TrueNAS, announced new growth milestones over the past 12 months, as the company surpassed $100 million in bookings and saw a 51% increase in the Exabytes of TrueNAS storage deployed worldwide. The impressive growth in the adoption of TrueNAS Enterprise appliances and Open Storage software overall is evidence that more Enterprises are choosing the benefits of Open Source Economics to store and protect their valuable, business-critical data.

In 2022, iXsystems grew four times faster than the Enterprise storage market, which according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) is forecasted to grow by 6%. The TrueNAS family of Enterprise appliances comes with highly-rated support, offering an Enterprise storage experience plus the unique benefits of Open Source Economics. With a 4.8 out of 5 star rating, TrueNAS ranked 6th among primary storage vendors on Gartner Peer Insights, with the only “100% would recommend” score among the top 15 highest rated products due to its exceptional quality and reliability. Customers have consistently praised TrueNAS Enterprise for its robust feature set, easy-to-use interface, and excellent performance.

TrueNAS Open Storage software had milestone releases of TrueNAS CORE and TrueNAS SCALE with 660,000 downloads in 2022, eclipsing the 15 million download mark deployed in 200 countries and territories worldwide. In 2022, TrueNAS users also rated their experience with a record high Net Promoter Score that was 62% higher than the industry average for B2B software companies. TrueNAS SCALE, the first Linux-based NAS software from iX, quickly grew to over 40,000 users with nearly 1 Exabyte under management in only 10 months following its first release. The maturity of these releases earned several top ratings on major review sites, including the highest ranking and most reviews for All-Flash Arrays on G2, and the highest rating and most customer-verified reviews on the site for Network Attached Storage on TrustRadius.

Significant milestones achieved over the past 12 months include:

Business

Achieved 2022 bookings target of $100 million

Maintained over 50% CAGR for the last four years, with 25% revenue growth in 2022

Ranked 6th in ratings among primary storage vendors on Gartner Peer Insights

Opened the TrueNAS Innovation Center campus in Tennessee

Grew company headcount by 35% to over 200 employees

Technical

Launched TrueNAS SCALE with Linux, Kubernetes, KVM, and Docker containers

Delivered first Petabyte-scale All-Flash appliances

Launched All-NVMe TrueNAS R30 and high-capacity modular TrueNAS R50

Delivered TrueNAS CORE 13.0, the most robust release in TrueNAS history

Created cost-effective Globally Distributed Storage for backup with iX-Storj

Community

51% increase in the Exabytes of TrueNAS storage deployed worldwide

More than 40,000 users of TrueNAS SCALE and 1 Exabyte under management

62% higher Net Promoter Score than the industry average for B2B software

32% increase in TrueNAS Community engagements, over 7.7 million total

Surpassed 15 million TrueNAS software downloads

“In my conversations as a storage reseller with organizations who run TrueNAS open source software, more of them are choosing to invest in TrueNAS Enterprise for their business-critical applications,” said Jonathan Chubb, Managing Director, Esdebe. “TrueNAS appliances have proven to exceed the high expectations customers have for performance and reliability, helping customers better manage their storage costs and invest the savings elsewhere in their infrastructure.”

These milestones were further validated by accolades from technology research firm DCIG as one of the Top Five Block Storage Solutions. Ongoing industry recognitions include CRN MES Matters, CRN Channel Chief Awards, Best in Biz Awards, and the Storage, Datacenter, Cloud (SDC) Awards.

“We are very pleased with the business momentum and technology milestones we achieved from the hard work that iXsystems has put into making our users and customers successful,” said Michael Lauth, President and CEO of iXsystems. “While no longer a small enterprise, our commitment to customer focus as a profitable private company remains at the heart of our core purpose of spreading the benefits of True Data Freedom to the world.”

Source: iXsystems and TrueNAS