Here is a brief recap of some of the key announcements at Red Hat 2025. More details to come…

Red Hat AI Platform: Joe Fernandes discussed Red Hat AI, focusing on enabling any model across any hardware accelerator and hybrid cloud environment. Red Hat AI Inference Server and project LMD were highlighted for enhancing AI inference.

VLM and LMD: Brian Stevens detailed VLM for inference serving, supporting various accelerators, and LMD as a distributed cluster using Kubernetes for scalability and performance optimization. Partnerships with Google, IBM Research, and NVIDIA are significant for LMD’s development.

RHEL 10 Announcements: Key RHEL 10 announcements include Lightspeed (AI-enhanced command line interface), Run Image Mode (container-based OS deployment), deployment planning enhancements, post-quantum cryptography, and AI integration with confidential computing and vector databases.

OpenShift Virtualization: Mike Barrett discussed virtualization advancements, emphasizing partnerships with AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle, as well as customer adoption and use cases.

Edge Business: Francis Chow addressed the Edge business, highlighting Edge Manager for managing diverse edge deployments and the development of a safety-certified Linux product for the automotive industry.