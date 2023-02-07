Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the opening of its newest Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Center in Toronto, Canada. Joining a global network of Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centers, this new one will enable customers in Canada to accelerate their move to the cloud and build industry leading solutions leveraging Wipro and AWS expertise.

“Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centre will help meet our customers’ needs for increased speed and agility while achieving cost optimization,” said Kim Watson, Country Head & Managing Director – Canada, Wipro Limited. “The local expertise from Wipro and AWS will help our customers tap into the power of cloud-based solutions and build resilient, future-proof businesses.”

Toronto serves as a prime location to enable co-creation across industries given the ongoing technology expansion and investments in the city, which is now the third largest tech hub in North America.

Fueling the tech innovations already afoot in the region, the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Center will allow clients to experience the “art of the possible” in digital transformation. Wipro engineers, designers, and consultants in Canada and around the world will work with clients to co-innovate, collaborate, develop, and deliver scalable cloud solutions.

