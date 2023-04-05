Miami HEAT announce it has entered into a long-term partnership with Kaseya, the leading global provider of unified IT management and security software for managed services providers and IT professionals, making them “the Official IT Solutions Partner of the Miami HEAT.” This deal works in tandem with the recent announcement that, effective immediately, the home of the Miami HEAT will be known as the “Kaseya Center.”

“The collapse of our previous partner caught everyone by surprise but, in conjunction with Miami-Dade County, we worked efficiently and incredibly quickly to fill our naming rights vacancy with Kaseya—a local, dynamic and growing company creating job opportunities for South Floridians,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “Kaseya is a perfect fit and we are incredibly proud to join forces with them. We are also gratified to play our part in keeping the County’s ‘Peace and Prosperity Plan’ in place. This deal wouldn’t have happened so swiftly but for the unprecedented teamwork and cooperation with Miami-Dade County. All credit goes to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Chief Operations Officer Jimmy Morales, the County Attorney’s Office, Commissioner Keon Hardemon and the entire Board of County Commissioners.”

“As one of the most iconic venues in the world, we could not be more excited to officially rename the arena as the Kaseya Center and partner with the Miami HEAT,” said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. “Miami is our home, and having Kaseya showcased globally as synonymous with Miami is something we’re very proud of, and will provide significant value to our customers, employees, and the community. The Miami HEAT are widely recognized as a championship-level organization that has attained the highest levels of success, both on the court and in the community. As Kaseya has grown into the global leader in IT and security management software, we’re honored to partner with an iconic franchise that mirrors our own passion to achieve great things.”

“We are proud to close this deal with a locally based company for the first time in the history of the Arena,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Since Kaseya relocated its headquarters to Miami, it has demonstrated a real commitment to invest in our economy and our local talent by opening the door to the jobs of the future. This deal will not only allow us to continue investing in critical crime prevention programs, it will also strengthen our brand as a global, diverse and future-ready community.”

Source: Kaseya