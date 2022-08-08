The AXE75 will retail for $299 Canadian and is available at Best Buy, Canada Computers, Amazon Canada, and other participating retailers.
- Archer AXE75 provides WiFi speeds up to 5400 Mbps, enabling your devices to run at full speed. Enjoy fluent 4K/8K streaming, immersive AR/VR gaming, and blazing-fast downloads.
- The number of IoT devices today creates greater demands on home WiFi. Archer AXE75 future-proofs your home network with a higher capacity of up to 200+ devices. OFDMA and other advanced tech cut down the clutter throughout your frequency bands, eliminating latency and jitter.
- Specifications
- AXE5400 Tri-Band – AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi delivers Wi-Fi speeds up to 5400 Mbps.
- Cutting-Edge Processing – Armed with a 1.7 GHz Quad-Core CPU.
- SuperSpeed USB 3.0 – Up to 10× faster transfer speeds than USB 2.0.
- Wi-Fi 6E Unleashed – The brand new 6 GHz band brings more bandwidth, faster speeds, and near-zero latency.
- HomeShield – Customize your home network with enhanced security and control.
- OneMesh™ – Creates a Mesh network by connecting to a TP-Link OneMesh Extender for seamless whole-home coverage.
- Connect More Devices—OFDMA technology increases capacity by 4 times to enable simultaneous transmission to more devices.
- Ultra-Low Latency—Enables more responsive gaming and video chatting.
- Compatible with Alexa—Control your router via voice commands and make your life smarter and easier with Amazon Alexa.
Source: TP Link