Prophecy Games announced Deadzone Rogue 2, the sequel to its hit roguelite FPS, coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

A demo announcement is on the way, with more details arriving in June 2026. A specific release date will be shared closer to launch.

Deadzone Rogue 2 is built on the foundation of Deadzone: Rogue, which has been played by 750,000+ players across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The sequel keeps the core gunplay that fans love and sharpens almost everything around it. The fundamentals don’t change. The systems on top get deeper, more flexible, and more rewarding to master.



Deadzone: Rogue’s track record

Deadzone: Rogue has built strong momentum across platforms, reaching over 750,000 players on PC, PS5, Xbox, and Switch 2. The game holds highly positive player sentiment, including an 86% “Very Positive” Steam rating from 14,000+ reviews, alongside strong console ratings of 4.38/5 on PlayStation and 4.9/5 on Xbox. It also achieved a rapid four-platform launch with crossplay within seven months of its PC release. Commercially, the title ranked among Steam’s Top 12 best-selling new releases worldwide in April 2025 and later earned a feature spot in Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase in March 2026.