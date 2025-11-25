For nearly 25 years, the PlayStation 2 (PS2) has held its place as the most successful gaming console ever made, and as 2025 draws to a close, it continues to dominate the charts.

Despite a radically different gaming landscape, multiple generational shifts, and the rise of digital ecosystems, no modern machine has managed to surpass the PS2’s extraordinary global reach. Its final tally of 160.01 million lifetime units sold remains unmatched. Placing it at the top of every hardware ranking to this day.

What makes this moment so interesting is not only the PS2’s enduring position, but the momentum happening beneath it. According to the latest data analyzed by the TechGaged Research Team, 2025 has become a defining year for Sony’s current-generation hardware.

The PlayStation 5 has now reached 82.53 million units worldwide. Making it one of Sony’s fastest-rising consoles and currently the company’s fifth best-selling PlayStation system. In just a few short years, it has moved past multiple classic platforms and now sits just behind the PlayStation Portable. Which grants it a clear path toward overtaking the PlayStation 3 as sales continue to accelerate.