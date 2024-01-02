Presenter: Jaap Mantel, VP Sales at Data & More

Data management is one of, if not the, most difficult issues in cybersecurity. Everyone knows they have a lot of data somewhere, but no one knows how much, what it is, or where it is. Data and More, a Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem partner, may have the answer, and from what I’ve seen thus far, it’s next level.

It will assist you in discovering and indexing all of your data, regardless of where it is stored. Then it will categorize all of your data types so you know what is important and what is not. It displays this on a dashboard so you can see all of your data and evaluate its significance, as not all data is relevant. You will, for example, want to know where your customers’ personal information and all copies are stored. But wait, there’s more. It will help identify your compliance and regulatory gaps. And you’d think, “Wow, that’s a lot.” More than enough, but there’s still more…If you are breached, it will be able to assist you in determining the impact of the breach based on the type of data – something that may take months and cost a fortune can now be done in seconds. Yes, there is more, but I’ll stop there and urge you to take it for a test drive.

Our CDE members receive a free test drive and report to assess their compliance readiness and, of course, to understand where their data resides. Remember that you cannot defend something you cannot see or are unaware exists. You can use this tool to fine-tune your other cyber solutions for monitoring and protection.

Another significant advantage of being a CDE member! Take a look at this video summary and presentation.